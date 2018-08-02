Matiang’i orders operation to arrest Nyeri chief killers

Seth Mwaniki

Interior Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has announced the commencement of a security operation in Nyeri Town and its environs in search of an armed gang that shot dead a chief last week.

Already, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Matiang’i said the government will not allow criminals to hide among the public and kill State officers.

He, however, said the operation will only target criminals, asking innocent residents not to panic but corporate with the police to ensure the gangsters are apprehended.

Beef security

“You cannot kill a chief and expect that we look for you and sweet-talk. This will not happen because we shall arrest you and let you feel the wrath of the law,” he said.

The CS spoke yesterday at the residence of the late Kamakwa location acting chief Peter Kimiti where he had gone to condole with the family.

The chief was killed last Thursday at his home.

He said the operation will also help beef up security in the county which will be hosting more than 100,000 students starting this Saturday for the National Music Festivals.

Matiang’i announced there will changes in the county to help boost security.

He also warned that stern action will be taken against prison warders involved in trafficking of drugs and smuggling of communication gadgets inside prisons.