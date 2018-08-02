Judiciary races to beat poll petitions deadline

There were 209 appeals filed at the courts as at July 27, following determination of last year’s General Election petitions.

Eleven appeals were filed at the Supreme Court, another 105 at the Court of Appeal and 93 at the High Court, bringing the total to 209.

Appeals filed at the Supreme Court included for Wajir, Kirinyaga and Machakos governors, Eldama Ravine, Embakasi East and Embakasi South Members of the National Assembly as well as for Malindi Senator.

Filed at the Court of Appeal were 30 appeals for governor, eight for senator, four for Women’s Reps, 54 for Members of the National Assembly, another on County Assembly Speaker and four for Members of the County Assembly.

At the High Court were 50 appeals for Members of the County Assembly and 43 on party list petition.

As at July 20, 31 appeals had been withdrawn, 20 at Court of Appeals and 11 at the High Court.

Three appeals were abandoned at the High Court. A total of 77 appeals were dismissed, 20 were dismissed at the Court of Appeal and 11 at the High Court.

Of the 77 appeals, 30 were dismissed upon judgment at the Court of Appeal and 16 at the High Court. Similarly, 37 appeals were allowed, 12 at the Court of Appeal and 25 at the High Court.

Sixty one appeals are pending determination, 11 at the Supreme Court, 23 at the Court of Appeal and 27 at the High Court.

Election petitions

In total, 388 election petitions were filed last year. These were 35 for governor, 15 for senator, 12 for Women’s Rep, 98 for Member of the County Assembly while the highest petitions were drawn from Member of the County Assembly position.

“Of the 388 petitions one was a Constitutional petition filed on September 6 and was gazetted, but since constitutional petitions are ordinarily not gazetted, and do not have the mandatory 6 months’ timelines, this was still pending as at March 6,” reads a status report.

Nine party list petitions were filed at the High Court and another 80 at the Magistrates Courts.

As at March 6, petitions allowed upon judgment were 40 and none was allowed upon ruling.

Petitions dismissed upon judgment totalled 195. Those upon ruling were 117 while 34 petitions were withdrawn and one aborted owing to death of respondent elect.