CoG decries erratic cash disbursement

The Council of Governors (CoG) has decried the erratic disbursement of funds to counties over the financial years, saying it has affected absorption rate.

CoG chairman Josphat Nanok (pictured) said as at June 30, counties had still not received more than Sh76.8 billion worth of disbursements, representing about 26 per cent of the total allocations.

Cash absorption

Saying counties can only absorb what they have, Nanok said counties had only received Sh174.52 billion out of the Sh302 billion equitable share allocation, three months into the end of the financial year.

“This is the sort of erratic disbursement the council insists affects absorption of funds and worse still when close to Sh53 billion is released on the last date of the financial year,” Nanok said in a statement, yesterday.

He said whenever there are cash flow challenges like what counties have experienced over time, a lot of emphasis is placed on recurrent expenditure including payment of salaries, administrative costs and statutory obligations to ensure services are not stalled.

He made the remarks following highlights on the levels of absorption of both development and recurrent funds by counties for the period covering July 2017 to March, 2018 as reported by Controller of Budget.

“It is worrying to note that counties disbursements over the financial year was erratic and not as per the schedule. In fact, monies were released to counties by July 15 since the County Allocation of Revenue Act 2017 was approved on July 27, 2017 way after the financial year began,” he added.