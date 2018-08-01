English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Western Kenya MPs state house visit divides Raila, Ruto allies

K24 Tv August 1, 2018
2,465 Less than a minute

Divisions have emerged on a planned state house meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta  and members of parliament from the Western Kenya region.
This is after a parliamentary caucus of Western Kenya MPs met in parliament where Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto appeared slighted that the meeting is being spearheaded by  opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Jubilee MPs insist the invite has to come from the party leadership.

Show More

Related Articles

August 1, 2018
2,448

Divisions rock ODM over direct nomination of Ochilo Ayacko

August 1, 2018
2,451

Residents trek for long distances to access mobile courts

August 1, 2018
2,456

Poisons board recalls drugs suspected to have been exposed to cancer causing agent

August 1, 2018
2,451

2 People Daily writers to appear before house team over graft in House report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker