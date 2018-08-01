English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Western Kenya MPs state house visit divides Raila, Ruto allies
Divisions have emerged on a planned state house meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and members of parliament from the Western Kenya region.
This is after a parliamentary caucus of Western Kenya MPs met in parliament where Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto appeared slighted that the meeting is being spearheaded by opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Jubilee MPs insist the invite has to come from the party leadership.