Balala shocker and conservation politics

Stephen Ndegwa

I have known Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet secretary Najib Balala as the quintessential gentleman. And, who would blame me for that, maybe save for those who have borne the blunt of his occasional short temper away from public glare?

Anyway, there are no two ways about Balala’s position, just as there was no second-guessing the choice of Dr Fred Matiang’i as former Education CS, Dr Amina Mohamed as former Foreign Affairs CS or the late Joseph Michuki as Minister for Internal Security during former President Kibaki’s government. It is akin to putting fish in water.

Therefore, it was simply out of his public persona for Balala to react the way he did recently when journalists pushed him to take responsibility for the tragic death of 10 rhinos. The rhinos, translocated to the Tsavo National Park from both Nairobi and Nakuru national parks, died a few days after the exercise.

But there could not have been worse news at this time, coming after the recent death of “Sudan”, the world’s last male Northern White Rhino. Conservationists worldwide termed the inevitable putting down of the 45-year-old rhino ‘as a cruel symbol of human disregard for nature’. Apparently, they were right.

Forget for a moment the millions spent in the recent translocation exercise. Why would a combination of top veterinarians and environmentalists not see the danger that lay ahead? But even as the blame game continues, the loss has nothing to do with competency—or lack of it.

In my view, the hapless rhinos were victims of the vicious conservation politics in this country. The narrative was aptly captured in the online version of a national newspaper in an article titled, ‘Rhino deaths cast doubt at capacity of KWS to manage the species’.

But whether Balala likes it or not, he must lead by example, and take full responsibility for the loss. I am not implying that he should resign; that is really not the solution right now. Rather, he must seek ways of showing the country, and the world in general, that he has backstopped any potential or future losses of such invaluable and rare fauna.

Secondly, as the chief of the ministry, he bears responsibility for his juniors. Just as he enjoys living large, courtesy of taxpayers money, he must also gracefully take the flak when things go awry in his docket.

But do not be mistaken by Balala’s amiable demeanour. To react the way he did, I believe he has read The Big Conservation Lie by John Mbaria and Mordecai Ogada. The book lays bare the ugly and rotten, but often hidden face, of what goes on behind the scenes in the conservation of Africa’s wildlife.

According to its citation on Amazon, the book takes the reader through Kenya’s conservation industry, and the players therein with all their prejudices, weaknesses and commitment to causes, many of which are indistinguishable from their personalities.

It is a call to indigenous Africans to claim their place at the table where the management of their natural resources is being discussed, and invites well-meaning donors to look beyond the romantic images and detect the possible role of their money in the disenfranchisement of a people. Enough said!

Writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]