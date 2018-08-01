Divisions rock ODM over direct nomination of Ochilo Ayacko

Former Rongo member of parliament and a one time minister Ochillo Ayacko has dismissed claims that he is Raila Odinga’s blue eyed boy after he was given direct ticket by the ODM party for the Migori senatorial by election slated for the 8th of August.

The move which has been opposed by a section of Migori leaders led by the Governor Okoth Obado is threatening to tear apart the party’s support base in the region with the party leaders threatening to punish those who oppose the party’s choice.