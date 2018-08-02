How mediation speeds up access to justice

Lydia Achode

In the year 2010, the Kenyan people overwhelmingly voted for a new Constitution.

The Constitution, whose successful promulgation marked a new era for our country, underscores mediation as an alternative means of dispute resolution.

Article 159 of the Constitution specifically enjoins courts and tribunals while exercising judicial authority to be guided by several principles; among them, the promotion of alternative forms of dispute resolution mechanisms including mediation.

The Constitution, affords every person the right to access to justice. Of importance, is that justice is not only ensured through litigation but also through the alternative forms of dispute resolution as provided under the Constitution.

It is in the spirit of promoting mediation as a means of dispute resolution that the Judiciary launched the court-annexed mediation programme, whose slogan is “A solution for you by you”.

The pilot project came into operation on April 4, 2016 in the Commercial and Family divisions of the High Court, at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

The basis of this programme is to reduce backlog of cases and unlock funds locked up in litigation while restoring relationships. The Mediation programme has seen a total number of 639 cases referred to mediation, with an overall settlement rate of 55.2 per cent.

Upon conclusion of the pilot project, Mediation was introduced in the Civil Division of the High Court, the Children’s court and the Chief Magistrates’ Commercial Courts. A model which will guide replication of mediation across the country has been developed and implementation is underway.

Most people in this country may not be aware that billions of shillings, which have a profound effect on our economy are locked up in litigation. The expeditious conclusion of cases will see the funds released and in turn grow our country’s economy.

Currently, an estimate of Sh2.2 billion has been released into the economy by virtue of cases that were resolved through mediation during the pilot period.

As one who works in the Family Division of the High Court, I experienced first-hand the numerous advantages of mediation. I saw that mediation reduces the timelines of settling disputes, restores broken relationships and increases the levels of client satisfaction.

The time for settling disputes has reduced from 50 months in the Commercial and Tax Division and 43 months in the Family Division respectively, to an average of 66 days only.

During the Mediation Settlement Week held in December 2017, a children’s case was settled within an hour and a relationship which had been strained by court battles restored.

This is just one case. Imagine how many more relationships we could salvage and restore if more people knew about mediation and its advantages and employed it as an alternative means of dispute resolution.

Court annexed mediation, unlike litigation, deals with not only the facts of the case but also takes into consideration the client’s feelings.

Its flexible nature allows clients to come up with mutually acceptable and creative solutions, unlike in litigation, where litigants are handed a judgment in a win-lose scenario.

Mediation is tailor made to suit different needs and the parties are able to own the solution.

Mediation inculcates a culture of respect in resolving disputes thereby begetting a better environment for doing business and for the enjoyment of individual rights.

The Judiciary is committed to promoting alternative forms of dispute resolution. In this regard, the Chief Justice has gazetted a Mediation Taskforce to oversee the roll out of Court Annexed Mediation in all courts across the country.

It is my hope that we shall all endeavour to impact the full realisation of Court Annexed Mediation.

Together, let us move our country towards prosperity, by building a just and cohesive society which will positively impact future generations for the longevity of a prosperous nation.

—The writer is the Principal Judge, High Court of Kenya