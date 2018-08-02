Uhuru redirecting graft money to development

Kabando Wa Kabando

Corruption is the enemy of development. It stymies and stunts growth.

In public office, it is certainly the least victimless crime, as every citizen who pays taxes and contributes to the country is robbed when the public purse is robbed.

That is why the fight against corruption that President Uhuru Kenyatta has made the foundation of his main pillars is important. This is not a mere election gambit as not seeking re-election.

Uhuru is tackling corruption to ensure he can move forward with his Big Four agenda that includes universal healthcare, manufacturing, affordable housing and food security. He is taking head-on one of the most serious barriers on the path to execution of his transformative agenda.

First, the President has not shied away from the issue which, while many would like to take on, can be fraught with difficulties like implementation, politics and can even embarrass allies.

Uhuru has, however, decided to wade into the fight with both feet because he knows what happens when the leadership ignores corruption.

Secondly, Uhuru has made it clear that anyone who is involved in graft will be severely dealt with.

Thirdly, he has carried out a shakeup at institutions such the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Attorney General which are the nerve centre of the anti-corruption war. Uhuru wants to put in place people he knows he can trust to deliver.

This is a holistic attempt to put an end to corruption that some have estimated to cost Kenyans as much as US $100 million in recent years.

Uhuru has definitely started the anti-corruption drive on the right foot, with more than 50 senior officials and executives having already been arrested and charged.

Some of those being investigated worked for the National Youth Service (NYS), a paramilitary institution at the forefront of a plan to combat youth unemployment.

Other key institutions mired in corruption scandals is the electricity distributor Kenya Power Company, Kenya Pipeline Company and the National Cereals and Produce Board. The list goes on, but if Uhuru has his way, it will stop.

Some estimate that as much as a third of our annual budget is wasted in corruption. There is a lot that can be done with such vast amounts such as healthcare, housing and food security.

The thieves are literally draining Kenya and Uhuru must act as the plug that will end the seepage.

Instead of raising taxes or borrowing to fulfill his Big Four agenda, Uhuru should stop the waste and ensure that the country makes do with what it collects.

Instead of going back to the pockets of the citizens who have already been pick-pocketed for too long by the corrupt, Uhuru is taking our money back from them and putting it back to where it belongs

—The writer is a former MP for Mukurweini