Proposed police reforms will boost efficiency, says Kavuludi

People Daily August 2, 2018
Enock Amukhale

National Police Service Commission (NPS) chairman Johnstone Kavuludi is optimistic the new draft policies will help enhance consistency and efficiency in the service.

He dismissed claims that the proposed reforms are aimed at disbanding the Administration Police (AP) and merge it with regular unit, saying all services will remain under one command, but with a clearly specified mandate.

Addressing the press  after opening stakeholders’ engagement on the proposed policies in Kisumu county on Tuesday, Kavuludi said the reforms will enhance service delivery.

He said the policies on vetting, recruitment and appointment, promotions, transfers and deployment, discipline on the officers,  training, housing, counselling and chaplaincy, welfare, conflict of interest and guidelines for engagement in trade and business are crucial in police reforms agenda.

“We have newly-proposed policies which are aimed at improving the police service. They will help to boost consistency and efficiency in the police service,” said Kavuludi.

