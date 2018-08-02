NATIONALNEWS

Friendlier Mau eviction way to go, says Raila

Opposition leader says efforts to save water tower laudable but urges Tobiko to form team to advise on strategy

People Daily August 2, 2018
Mau Forest evictees ponder their next move after their homes was torched in the ongoing eviction. PHOTO: PETER LESHAN

Eric Juma and   Felix Yegon

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has asked Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko to expedite the establishment of a task force to break the deadlock over  the Mau forest evictions.

He said the team should also come up with friendlier  strategies that would be implemented by the government.

Raila said the task force idea mooted by Deputy President William Ruto could offer remedies that would help save the Mau forest whose 100 acres have been destroyed by human activities.

“The Deputy President was clear when he directed Tobiko to establish a task force to look into Mau issues and do a report and forward it to him for quick implementation,” he said.

Raila, while speaking on a local TV station  on Tuesday evening  asked politicians to desist from inciting Kenyans over the Mau issue and instead give the task force a chance  to  craft  friendlier  eviction strategies.

“The Mau eviction ought not to be politicised. Though politicians have a right to defend persons who elected them,  there should be a stakeholders’ meeting to extensively address the menace to avert acrimony,” he said.

The Opposition leader said he had forewarned of  a dangerous climate change predicament that would befall the country unless  Mau forest occupants are  removed. He said  politicians trashed his opinion and politicised the exercise.

Elsewhere, Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and his Bomet counterpart Joyce Laboso on Tuesday broke their  silence over the ongoing eviction in parts of the Mau forest and asked the government to find a lasting solution to the “perennial” issue.

The leaders expressed their disappointment over what they termed as constant interference of people living in the area and urged resident to remain calm saying as leaders they will continue to stand with them.

“You are our people and we shall stand with you until we find a solution to this issue,” said Tunai.

“The government has not forgotten you, please be patient as a permanent solution is being sought,” said Laboso, adding: “We are not in war with our Maasai brothers or anyone we just came here to stand with our people.”

