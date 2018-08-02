MCAs reject motion seeking to allow hawkers, street families in city centre

Mercy Salisi

Nairobi City County Assembly has rejected a motion seeking to allow hawkers to the central business district. The motion by the Zimmerman MCA Pius Mbono flopped after the majority of members voted against it.

In moving the motion, the member sought to have hawkers and street families allowed to carry out their businesses from within the CBD until a lasting solution is found.

The motion was, however, not well received, with a majority of members claiming it would escalate insecurity.

Among those who opposed the motion was former mayor and now Baba Dogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa and Nyangaresi Ogeti (Kilimani). Patricia Musyimi(Mlango Kubwa) backed it saying the county askaris often harass hawkers. Speaking to the press after the session, Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi asked Nairobi residents to support Governor Mike Sonko efforts to bring sanity in the city.