2 People Daily writers to appear before house team over graft in House report

Two People Daily newspaper reporters will appear before the powers and privilege committee Thursday as the committee seek to get to the bottom of the matters raised in their exposé that seemed to depict August house as a den of bribery.

The letter addressed to the Mediamax Editor-in-chief by Jeremiah Ndombi, for the clerk of the national assembly comes hours after the Media Council of Kenya called on Speaker Justin Muturi to withdraw summons issued to the two journalists and instead refer the matter to the press watchdog for adjudication.

The move to summon the two journalist has sparked public outrage with members of parliament being accused of intimidation.