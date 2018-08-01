Court hands businessman Erastus Ngura 20 year jail term over murder

Controversial Nairobi businessman Erastus Ngura Odhiambo alias baba billy or ediot has been handed a 20 year prison sentence after he was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Linda Wanjiku on December 11th 2014 in Nairobi’s buruburu phase 5 estate.

Appearing before Justice Stellah Mutuku, the judge noted while handing the sentence that Odhiambo had prior to committing the murder visited the home of the slain lady three times before finally dragging her out of her car and shooting her dead.