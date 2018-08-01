English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Court hands businessman Erastus Ngura 20 year jail term over murder

K24 Tv August 1, 2018
2,446 Less than a minute

Controversial Nairobi businessman Erastus Ngura Odhiambo alias baba billy or ediot has been handed a 20 year prison sentence after he was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Linda Wanjiku on December 11th 2014 in Nairobi’s buruburu phase 5 estate.

Appearing before Justice Stellah Mutuku, the judge noted while handing the  sentence that Odhiambo had prior to committing the murder visited the home of the slain lady three times before finally dragging her out of her car and shooting her dead.

Show More

Related Articles

August 1, 2018
2,465

Western Kenya MPs state house visit divides Raila, Ruto allies

August 1, 2018
2,448

Divisions rock ODM over direct nomination of Ochilo Ayacko

August 1, 2018
2,452

Residents trek for long distances to access mobile courts

August 1, 2018
2,456

Poisons board recalls drugs suspected to have been exposed to cancer causing agent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker