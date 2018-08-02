Business

Firm moves to court to block arrests over standard marks

Nancy Gitonga August 2, 2018
Mombasa Port

Nine directors of Madras Security Printers Private Ltd have  moved to the High Court seeking to stop their prosecution over the importation Sh800 million worth of unfit standardisation marks procured by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The move comes days after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered for the arrests of the nine directors. According to the DPP the government paid more than Sh800 million for the supply of the mark which later, upon investigations, turned out to be substandard.

Madras Security, in their application filed in court, claims that the decision by the DPP to commence criminal proceedings against them violated the provisions of the constitution. The company, through its directors, claim that the bids were evaluated by Kebs Tender committee and the results communicated to them as well as other bidders. According to them they were declared as successful bidders.

