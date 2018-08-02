Israel to support lake region economy

Israeli government has pledged support for the undertaking of the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) activities.

Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Noah Gendler said his government is keen to support public private partnerships with a view to improving livelihoods.

Gendler said they will help the bloc stabilise through capacity building activities and promoting entrepreneurial empowerment among the member counties.

However, he did not mention any financial aid that his government has committed towards that course.

The envoy lauded formation of the bloc, saying it is a good gesture geared towards empowering communities and alleviating poverty.

“We have agreed to walk together because we see a bright future for the bloc. My government is committed to providing the necessary support especially through capacity building,” said Gendler when he visited the LREB’s secretariat in Kisumu yesterday.

Bloc chairman and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the partnership with the Israeli government will enable the region realise its objective. Oparanya noted that his team hadclearly highlighted key sectors such as health, agriculture, trade, tourism, health, education, gender issues, women empowerment, financial services, communication technologies and infrastructure where they seek co-operation with the government of Israel.

He said based on the agreement reached, the Israeli government is ready to sponsor individual member counties for capacity building free-of-charge.