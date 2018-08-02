NCE coffee auction to go digital

Government plans to transform the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) into an online system as part of making the process more transparent.

Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri , while launching an upgraded trading system at auction hall Nairobi, said the government will undertake more reforms in marketing of coffee.

“Our mission is to ensure farmers receive their money in good time. We will continue to improve transparency of the marketing system in the country and ensure farmers are more involved,” said Kiunjuri.

Under the new upgraded system, two regional screens have been installed in Nyeri and Kipkelion in Kericho county. Nairobi coffee auction was started in 1934 and computerised in 1998 and this year upgraded further at a cost of Sh33million.

NCE Management Committee chairman Josephine Ndikwe said in the future, the system will be made online to allow trading to attract more players.

Further, Ndikwe said efforts will be employed to enhance the capacity of the exchange with a view to establishing a cupping centre as well as making the exchange a regional hub.

“We request the national government to commit more resources as part of fully modernising the exchange system in future. Coffee sub-sector implementation committee (CSIC), chaired by Joseph Kieyah, plans to mobilise Sh203.5 million to finance full modernisation of the auction system. Under full transformation, trading screens will be installed in all the 31 coffee growing counties.

Kiunjuri said the new system brings efficiency at the auction and creates transparency between farmers and traders at the NCE.

“The regional screens are meant to enhance transparency and openness on how coffee is sold at the auction, increase coffee owner confidence and demystify the misunderstanding held about the coffee auction process,” said Kiunjuri.