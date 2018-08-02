Hemingways Watamu launches eco-awareness programme

Walker Mwandoto

Luxury boutique hotel Hemingways Collection has announced an eco-awareness programme targeting locals and tourists. The project seeks to encourage the disposal of plastic waste along the Coast in a sustainable manner.

As part of its commitment to preserving the Kenyan coastline and ecosystem within it, the hotel has partnered with a local non-governmental organisation, EcoWorld Watamu, which employs idle locals to collect plastic debris along the beach each week for reuse and recycling purposes.

All plastic waste from Hemingways Watamu is directed to EcoWorld where it is separated according to weight and colour, before being shredded or melted for recycling. The recycled waste is used in creating art works, furniture, fence posts and trinkets, generating income and removing debris from the ocean.

Hemingways Watamu Operations Manager Melinda Rees says collaboration with the local community is an important step in raising environmental awareness. “The hotel has begun to replace palm leaf roofs (makuti) on some structures with recycled plastic roofing in addition to banning the use of plastic straws in the establishment,” she added.

The hotel is facilitating guests who want to contribute to the effort on a more informal basis by picking up one of the hotel’s recycled plastic bags and collecting plastic waste during beach outings.

“Guests can now spend a day learning about the Watamu Marine Association and EcoWorld Watamu, with an educational day joining in on the recycling process and learning about the impact of plastic waste on fragile environment,” said Hemingways Group Operations Director, Ross Evans.

Kilifioffers guests opportunity to view the Watamu big five —Dolphins, Whales, Sea Turtles, Whale Shark and Shark.