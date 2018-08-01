Herders barring NHIF from Karen land, committee told

A group of herders claiming ownership of land owned by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in Karen has barred the fund from taking over the property even after the High Court issued the orders.

A parliamentary committee heard yesterday that the fund could not gain access to the 23-acre land after its workers were chased away while putting up beacons on the land valued at approximately Sh 1.1 billion as directed by the court.

The committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir visited the disputed land and is being claimed by three parties.

Yesterday, NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi presented to the Public Investments Committee (PIC) the court order issued on July 27, 2016 and other relevant documents confirming ownership.