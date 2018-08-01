NATIONALNEWS

Herders barring NHIF from Karen land, committee told

Anthony Mwangi August 1, 2018
2,472 Less than a minute

A group of herders claiming ownership of land owned by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in Karen has barred the fund from taking over the property even after the High Court issued the orders.

A parliamentary committee heard yesterday that the fund could not gain access to the 23-acre  land after its workers  were chased away while putting up beacons on the land valued at approximately Sh 1.1 billion as directed by the court.

The committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir visited the disputed land and is being claimed by three parties.

Yesterday, NHIF chief executive Geoffrey Mwangi presented to the Public Investments Committee (PIC)  the court order issued on July 27, 2016 and other relevant documents confirming ownership.

Show More

Related Articles

August 1, 2018
2,479

Court nullifies Kilgoris MP win, upholds Kibe victory

August 1, 2018
2,480

DCI protests release of forgery suspect

August 1, 2018
2,474

Balala links Leakey to deaths of Tsavo rhinos

August 1, 2018
2,473

503 senior police officers moved in major reshuffle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker