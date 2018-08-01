NATIONALNEWS

Court nullifies Kilgoris MP win, upholds Kibe victory

Paul Muhoho August 1, 2018
Former Cabinet minister Julius Sunkuli yesterday bounced back to national politics after the Court of Appeal nullified the election of his political rival Gideon Konchellah as the Kilgoris MP.

It was also a day that Gatundu North MP Anne Wanjiku Kibe, triumphed  when the Court of Appeal ruled she was validly elected last August.

Sunkuli criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for having conducted a sham election and expressed confidence that he would win the seat during the repeat exercise.

In Kibe’s case, Appellate Judges Roselyne Nambuye, Gatembu Kairu and Agnes Murgor overturned the nullification of the election by High Court Judge Joel Ngugi, sitting in Kiambu on March 1, following a petition by former MP Clement Waibara who has vowed to move to Supreme Court.

