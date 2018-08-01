DCI protests release of forgery suspect

The Judiciary and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are headed for a major collision after a deported Cameroonian was released on bond even after falsifying his identity and declared a flight risk.

Doctta Peter Longa was arrested on Friday and arraigned on Monday over fraud charges.

In the first charge sheet, he falsified his identity as Henry Wafula Kosogoji in a case he was granted bail by chief magistrate Francis Adai.

Interestingly, the Sh50,000 cash bail was deposited with the court chief executive officer’s office since he processed it after 4pm when the bank at Milimani Law Courts had already been closed.

False pretence

Yesterday, Longa was scheduled to take plea but it was postponed to tomorrow.

He is accused of obtaining money by false pretence and giving false information on his true identity vide Court File number 1303 of 2018.

“What was surrendered in court is a copy of his passport and not an original passport,” a senior detective said.

The suspect was first deported in January 2017 through an order signed by the late Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery but controversially came back into the country.