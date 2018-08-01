Balala links Leakey to deaths of Tsavo rhinos

Former Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) board chair Richard Leakey is now on the spot after Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala blamed him for the recent deaths of 10 black rhinos.

He also blamed the six suspended officers for failing to do due diligence on the environment before translocation of the animals.

Appearing before the departmental committee on environment chaired by Kereke Mbiuki, Balala sensationally linked Dr Leakey to the deaths, claiming he conspired with some KWS staff to sabotage the relocation so as to paint the organisation and the ministry in bad light.

In particular, Balala claimed Leakey was allegedly on a revenge mission because the minister refused to renew his tenure as the KWS chair.

And hours after Balala had blamed Leakey for the woes facing KWS, he forwarded to the government printer names of new persons to the KWS board of trustees. Without mentioning the names, Balala said the Special Gazette Notice was supposed to have been printed yesterday.

In Parliament, Balala claimed the bad blood between him and Leakey started after he declined to lobby he be re-appointed as the KWS board chair.

“Top KWS officials were held hostage by the former board which resulted in the current disorganisation. The ex-chair (Leakey) presided over the systematic weakening of the service, which is the cause of the current issue,” he said.

At the same time, Balala apologised to Kenyans over his go-to-hell” remarks following pressure from the public that he resigns over the death of 10 rhinos.

Balala said he was emotional over the rhinos death hence the remarks. “I regret that I made that outburst and I highly apologise. It was out of pain that I am being let down by my system that did not act quickly and we lost 10 rhinos. My intention is not to abuse Kenyans,” he said.

His sentiments came after committee members told him he has to take responsibility for the deaths of the animals.

MPs Hilary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Charity Chepkwony (Molo) and Rose Buyu (Kisumu county) said there was no way the CS would escape responsibility. Kosgei said it is evident the exercise was made to fail and ensure all the animals died as no tests were done.

Mbiuki said the committee would invite Leakey and the suspended officers to determine what exactly had happened.