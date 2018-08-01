NATIONALNEWS

503 senior police officers moved in major reshuffle

Kinyuru Munuhe August 1, 2018
Deputy Inspector General of  Police Edward Njoroge Mbugua (pictured) has transferred 433 Chief Inspectors (CI)  and 70 Inspectors of Police (IPs).

The head of Kenya Police Service said the  reshuffle is aimed at bolstering national security targeting officers who have overstayed in their current stations. 

Long-serving Central Police Station police boss Alphonce Ngundo has been moved to Ongata Rongai after serving at the station for five years. 

Ngundo takes over as the  Staffing Officer in charge of operations Ongata Rongai Division a promotion from station level to division level jurisdiction. 

Through a circular from Mbugua’s office, the 503 officers are expected to report to their new stations immediately. 

Police formations affected include the General Service Unit (GSU), Traffic Department, Kenya Police Airwing, Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU). 

“The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service has approved the deployment of the following officers with immediate effect. Release the officers to report to their new stations by August  14 and confirm departure/ arrival by casualty return,” the circular reads in part. 

Ruiru Deputy OCS Peter Khakali has been promoted to deputy Officer Commanding Police Division Lower Yatta. Kijabe Deputy OCS Ambrose Kambaki is now the deputy police boss Nzambani Police Division. This is a departure from the past where officers rise up the hierarchy without skipping a rank. Ordinarily, an officer has first to serve as an OCS before being elevated to the rank of Deputy OCPD. 

Mbugua made the changes after the director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti effected far-reaching changes targeting station level involving 368 officers early this year. 

 

