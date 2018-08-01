Lobbyist to sue for loss of eyesight during clamour for multiparty

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) organising secretary Mohammed Khalifa has hinted at suing the government over loss of his eyesight 27 years ago.

Khalifa said he was arrested five times after retired President Moi ordered his arrest each time he visited the Coast region, and was only released after the president left.

“During this time, myself alongside others who were agitating for the rights of the Muslim community were arrested, hours prior to the president arrival we were either arrested, kept in dark police cells with no charges preferred against us,” he said.

Khalifa added that it was while he was being held in the various police stations that he contracted glaucoma that led to the complete loss of his eyesight.

He said his first effort to sue the government over compensation, was in 1993 where he filed a notice of appeal to then Attorney General Charles Njonjo.