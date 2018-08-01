Matiang’i terms city land probe witch-hunt

A powerful Senate committee yesterday differed sharply with Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i over the Sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land saga probe.

While the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) vowed to proceed with its report writing without the statement of the CS, Matiang’i on the other hand claimed there is a political witch-hunt to fight him.

Through his Director of Communications Mwenda Njoka, he said he was not invited to the committee and if there was, it should be provided to him.

“CS Matiang’i has never been invited by Senate over the Ruaraka land matter. If he was invited, he would have had no reason to appear. This is a political scheme by people who are out to fight the CS,” he said. Njoka’s sentiments came hours after the committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang said it has already concluded its investigations and will be compiling its report for tabling before the Senate next week.

He said so far, they have received submissions from Education CS Amina Mohamed, Farida Karoney (Lands), Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Intergovernmental Relations Committee (ITRC) and National Lands Commission (NLC) officers.

“I would like to clarify that the Ruaraka land matter affects the Senate at the core, these schools were managed by the defunct Nairobi City Council,” he said.

The committee had last week invited Matiang’i to appear before it to explain his role on the Sh3.2 billion land where Ruaraka High School and Drive-In Primary School stand.

Speaking yesterday, Kajwang said the Committee adjourned its report writing to listen to Matiang’i after Mohamed and Karoney linked him to the acquisition they termed as irregular and that it was marred with glaring anomalies.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said the committee will continue with writing the report as Matiang’i had declined to appear before them. While assuring that due process will be followed, Kina clarified that even though the National Assembly had done its part, they will write their report based on facts.”