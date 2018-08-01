Parliament should stop exercising imaginary powers

Eric Oduor

It has come to our attention that National Assembly has summoned two journalists, Anthony Mwangi and Dinah Ondari, to appear before a parliamentary committee to reveal sources of their stories, which detailed rot in the august House.

First, Parliament should note that it exercises it powers on behalf of the people of Kenya who braved long queues in August last year to cast their votes as a civil duty.

Inform public

The media exists to serve the interest of great people of Kenya, and therefore as a watchdog, it has a duty to investigate the rot in the august House and inform the public.

Second, the ruling of House Speaker Justin Muturi, which summoned the two journalists to appear before parliamentary powers and privileges committee is a great disappointment from a House that has been purporting to investigate a number of scandals, but end up tabling substandard reports.

This in itself is a pointer that something is inappropriate.

Third, Muturi is on record castigating parliamentary committees for either producing substandard reports or delays in finishing their works as a result of questionable interaction between members and witnesses summoned to give evidence.

This was enough signal that there are questionable dealings between committee members and their witnesses, which office of the speaker ought to have investigated and action taken.

Protect sources

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) wishes to bring to the attention of Muturi that sources in journalism are sacred and no journalist should be forced or intimidated to reveal them.

We urged him to work closely with journalists to protect integrity of the House instead of waging a war with members of the Fourth Estate who have a critical role to play in parliamentary proceedings.

Parliament is endowed with immense resources, which sometimes are misused, and can be used to investigate the alleged wanton corruption that threatens integrity of parliament.

We stand with this kind of journalism that lift the lid on bribery that takes place in parliamentary committees at the expense of the truth.

Journalists have a duty to Kenyans to tell them the truth about what transpires in the corridors of Parliament without fear or favour and attempt to emasculate media freedom shall be resisted.

Lastly, we urge the two journalists to observe the cardinal rule on protection of sources as we assure them our solidarity during this trying moment in the history of journalism in Kenya.

The writer is KUJ secretary general.