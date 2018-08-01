CS: Adults at Moi Girls ‘killed’ rape evidence

Rape victims at Moi Girls’ School, Nairobi, were misled into interfering with evidence, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed told a parliamentary committee yesterday.

She faulted some adults within the school for misleading the sexually-assaulted students into tampering with the evidence by asking them to take a shower and go to class.

“They were encouraged to bathe, change and go to class. They were told the incident was a small thing and should not make a big deal out of it since it could tarnish the school image,” she said.

Amina made the remarks when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Education, where she said two medical reports pointed to sexual assault, which occurred on June 2.

“Two medical reports from different hospitals showed that something happened. I have no reason to doubt them but we are waiting for a comprehensive report from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations know what actually transpired,” the CS said.

Security lapses

This comes as the DCI George Kinoti wrote to the committee, declining invite to appear before it, saying he is still investigating the matter and the move could interfere with the report.

Amina also regretted that the school matron was asleep at the time and despite students attempt to wake her up for assistance. “She did not respond until morning,” Amina said.

She said there were security lapses that could have made it easier for the culprits to commit the crime. “For instance, the dormitory doors were left open all night and security guards were not vigilant.”

The CS said there were various attempts to violate the privacy of girls since last year’s fire incident by strangers, including construction workers who were writing messages like “please call me when you get this” and phone numbers on currency notes and then threw them into the girls’ dorms.

The report she presented to the committee also indicated school perimeter wall was porous and could allow strangers entry into the compound.

The committee, however, heard that security lapses have since been addressed, including sealing porous fences, changing security guards and deploying five police officers for 24-hour guard daily.

And on schools unrest, the committee heard that various forms of unrest have affected 107 out of the 8,900 public and 1,800 private secondary schools this year.

The number is, however, lower than last year’s which stood at 124 cases and 483 in 2016. The highest cases reported this year were arson (63) and walkout (23). There were eight sit-in cases and 14 cases of breakages.

Nairobi had the highest number of arrests at 37, followed by Makueni at 38 while Homa Bay had 26 arrests.