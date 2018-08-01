Lobbies partner with police to curb child sexual exploitation

Two lobby groups have partnered with the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to curb online child sexual exploitation in Kenya.

Terre Des Hommes, a Dutch founded organisation, Childline Kenya and CPU are seeking to have a two-year pilot project rolled out in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru and Mombasa counties.

“Following a survey done in April by Terre Des Hommes, in Kenya, child online sexual exploitation is a relatively new concept and it is not so much pronounced. However, as guardians, private sector, we should support the government in protecting our children,” said Terre Des Hommes country coordinator Edwin Wafula.

Four months ago, the lobby released the The Dark Side of the Internet for Children Online Sexual Exploitation in Kenya report that revealed increased cases of sexual exploitation of children.