New tax system must factor in players input

Anup Bid

Taxation is a critical function in building sustainable and progressive economies. To fully deliver on this function, tax policies have to articulate tangible shared values to all stakeholders, ensuring a conducive and structured transition towards achieving desired objectives.

Industrialisation faces various hurdles, one being the whims of the global markets competitiveness, which require us to support local manufacturers by creating a conducive economic environment to meet local, regional and international demands. Nurturing tax policies, lowering cost of doing business and providing enabling environment will help manufacturers compete with the ever-challenging regional and global markets squarely.

Enhanced local productivity will create more jobs resulting in increased circulation of money in the economy and thus a more equitable economy. Indeed, many tax policies in the country are created with this premise, which is understood and shared by all stakeholders. The challenge manifests in their execution process. Take an example of the proposed Excise Goods Management System (EGMS). The idea behind installing this system was to aid in the fight against counterfeits and the illicit trade, by putting a stamp on genuine locally manufactured products thus making them traceable and identifiable.

This need was highlighted by all stakeholders, jointly by the manufacturing industry and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), especially in light of growing complexity of illicit trade networks and their infiltration into the market. However, the challenges related to the physical implementation, the exorbitant cost involved in implementation and various overhead requirements for effective operation of the system emerged!

The current impasse is as a result of the additional costs, which will impact on the capital and operating expenditures for the manufacturers and will inadvertently be passed on to the consumers. Needless to say that the manufacturing sector’s global competitiveness will be adversely affected.

Just to highlight, some complications on cost were that, for instance, it would be far too expensive to justify the cost of the ink and stamps that were required as part of installing the system, and this additional cost will have adverse effects on the local manufacturers’ sales volumes leading to quantum losses. Subsequently, it would become prohibitively expensive for citizens to afford basic goods under this system, adding to the already high cost of living.

Additionally, a comparison with countries such as Morocco, who have implemented the system, shows that Kenyan manufacturers will be required to pay way above what their counterparts in other countries pay for stamp and ink. On compatibility, some companies will have to bear huge constraints in terms of re-configuring physical spaces by removing existing machines to accommodate the EGMS equipment.

Being an integral component of business, taxation should not increase the cost of doing business directly. A thorough feasibility study, incorporating all stakeholders, needs to be undertaken prior to implementation of the system to establish its compatibility and cost-effectiveness.

The pause in installing this system as directed by Parliament gives all stakeholders opportunity to reflect and collectively revert with comprehensive solutions that will ensure achievement of the intended set objectives.

Writer is Kenya Association of Manufacturers Central Kenya Chapter chairman—[email protected]