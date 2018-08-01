SGR is creating sustainable opportunities counties

Jeanne Ongiyo

Land compensation, employment and the supply of goods and services are often thought of as the only tangible benefits that construction activities of the ongoing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) comes with for those living along the line.

More than 76,000 Kenyans have so far benefited from employment since the construction of the Phase 1 and Phase 2A of SGR. Some 1,000 local suppliers deliver various goods and services, including building material and machineries.

However, the building of modern access roads, drilling of boreholes and establishments of clean water collection points, support for schools and market areas around the line are some of the other benefits that have come along with SGR Phase 2A line to communities in Kajiado, Kiambu and Narok counties.

While recently launching the SGR’s social responsibility report, Lu Shan, the China Road and Bridge Corporation chairman said during the construction and the operation of passenger and freight services, the contractor embraced the company’s philosophy of sustainable development and shared prosperity with local communities.

I recently visited Tuala in Ngong, Kajiado County. The town, which is one of the areas where workers of the second phase of the SGR have settled, has been transformed from a dusty outpost to a bustling settlement.

Workers along SGR’s Phase 2A, suppliers of construction materials and others along the value chain have created business activities ranging from eateries, healthcare centres, mobile money agents, hotels and apartments which have all given a facelift to Tuala.

Other investors such as home builders are indirectly benefiting from the availability of affordable construction materials courtesy of mining that is supporting the construction of the railway. Additionally home builders are leveraging on the trucks and tippers supplying materials to the operation sites which are providing affordable transportation.

Spillover effects of railway construction are also being felt in fruit, flower and cattle farming communities in the arid and semi-arid lands through the availability of water from boreholes and rain water harvesting tanks that are supporting the project.

Herders in the Kitet and Inkoriento areas are benefiting from the Naivasha Water Project that is providing the scarce resource for human, animal consumption as well as irrigation of farms in these areas.

These opportunities are being replicated in other towns along the 120-Km Nairobi-Naivasha leg of the railway, across various towns along Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Narok and Nakuru counties where the train will traverse.

Construction of the SGR also seems to be having a positive effect on the education sector through the improvement of classrooms and teaching facilities in areas where the contractor is operating.

Furthermore the Kenyan workers along the 120-km line are slowly gaining from technological transfer by learning the latest in construction techniques and process. These newfound skills will go a long way in boosting the quality of buildings, where a lack of skilled manpower has been one of the biggest challenges.

All these opportunities are happening at the construction stage but skeptics have been asking whether these opportunities will continue after the contractor leaves. The answer is yes.

Through its partnership with Kenya Railways, CCCC has transformed the hitherto moribund Railways Training Institute (RTI) into a modern epicentre of railway technology training in the region. The operator has seconded trainers from China’s South Western University of Jiatong, to transform the institute into a center of excellence in rail training under the Northern Corridor Integration projects. CCCC has also offered hundred scholarships to Kenyan students who are doing courses in Railway Engineering and Management at China’s South Western University of Jiatong.

These initiatives will engender much needed sustainability, and will ensure that qualified Kenyans operate, maintain and repair this critical piece of infrastructure once the construction is over.

—The writer is the press executive at China Communications and Construction Company in Nairobi