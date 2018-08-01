Who watches the watchmen in Parliament?

Janek Sunga

“Who watches the watchmen?”

In light of recent allegations on the misconduct of our MPs, I find myself asking this question repeatedly. Our parliamentary watchmen have betrayed their duty of public service at the altar of mammon.

In the span of less than a week, three times the front pages of this newspaper have shed a spotlight on our misbehaving MPs and Senators. “House of bribes” screamed one headline.

It is embarrassing that the Speaker of the House had to caution MPs on proper decorum. It was such poor taste to see MPs exchanging ear to ear grins with Jaswant Rai, the chairman of West Kenya Sugar company, as if they are old friends who frequently share nyama choma on weekends.

While serving in student government, I learned a crucial lesson about legislation that has stuck with me ever since. I remember our adviser saying: “It’s at the committee level where the serious work gets done.”

Parliament is a big body. There is no way that the whole House can dive into the minutiae of everything brought before it without the quality of the work suffering. It is for this reason, that certain members are expected to specialise.

Committees do most of the legwork, and present the almost finished product to the whole House. Often, if the committee has done its job properly, the House or Senate passes the bill or report as is.

So you see why I think more scrutiny needs to be paid to the work inside the parliamentary chambers. Now governors who have executive authority are in a position to outshines legislators. The reason is that they campaign on their record fixing infrastructure. These are tangible things that a voter can see and touch.

In mature democracies, MPs distinguish themselves by their performance in parliament. Often the chair of standing committees that do outstanding jobs go on to run for president.

In mature democracies, it is quite common for MPs to abstain from voting in matters where there is a conflict of interest.

Given that most of our politicians are wealthy, I am yet to hear any voluntarily abstaining before a vote because they were the director of a sugar company, or they were a large maize miller. It is surprising that we have to rely on the wealth audit, or an exposé from journalists.

Those who have nothing to hide should declare conflict of interest upfront so there is no confusion.

Back to that question asked by the Roman poet Juvenal, “Who watches the watchmen?” In a democracy, that ultimate power rests with the voters.

If your MP or Senator was in a committee that failed to deliver a report, vote them out. If your MP, or Senator received bribes to bury a report vote them out. It is simple as that.

—The writer is a Political Science PhD student at Northern Illinois University, USA