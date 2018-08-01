Non-perfoming loans reduce to 12 pc in June

Improved debt collection resulted in the overall reduction of the ratio of gross non-performing loans (NPLs) from 12.4 per cent registered in April to 12 per cent in June 2018, Central Bank of Kenya has disclosed. According to CBK, the reduction of the NPLs was reflected in sectors like communications and transport, building and construction, tourism, personal/household and mining and quarrying sectors.

Speaking yesterday during the post Monetary Policy Committee briefings, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (pictured below), said he expects the ratio of NPLs to continue declining due to the improved business environment. Njoroge said a CBK survey in July revealed that a large portion of the NPLs was due to delayed payments from government and private sector, a slowdown in business activity in some sectors following the prolonged elections in 2017 and low uptake of developed housing units in the real sector.

He said the deficit has declined to 5.8 per cent and expects it to fall further to 5.4 per cent by the end of the year. Njoroge said credit growth will be on upward trajectory especially with the removal of interest rates cap. He said despite the decline in NPLs, commercial banks need to be on the watch out so as not to get into new non-performing loans.

The CBK governor argued that with improved export and low import on machinery, increased diaspora remittance, he expects the economy to grow to 6.2 per cent adding that as at the first half of this year the growth rate was 5.8 per cent.