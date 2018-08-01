Farming to propel economy

Kenya’s economy is expected to expand by 6.2 per cent in 2018 due to favourable economic outlook, strong performance of agriculture and more tourism bookings, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has predicted.

The new forecast is higher than the Growth Domestic Growth of 5.8 per cent that National Treasury has predicted. CBK Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge said the growth is expected to rise to 6.2 per cent given that it recorded a growth rate of 5.8 per cent during the first quarter of 2018.

The CBK outlook is also higher than what international institutions such as the World Bank , International Monetary Fund and even the African Development Bank have predicted.

According to the World Bank, Kenya’s GDP growth for 2018 will be 5.8 per cent due to the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects, expected removal of the Banking Amendment Act, strengthening of the global economy and tourism.

The World Bank said Kenya had the potential to be one of Africa’s success stories from its growing youthful population, a dynamic private sector, highly skilled workforce, improved infrastructure, a new constitution and its pivotal role in East Africa.

Njoroge said the forecast was based on statistics so far generated from the economy during the first quarter.

“Data for the first quarter of 2018 showed a strong pick-up of the economy, with real GDP growth of 5.7 per cent compared to 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2017,” he said.

He said the performance was driven by strong recovery in agriculture, and the manufacturing sector and resilient performance of the services sector particularly wholesale, retail, real estate, and tourism.