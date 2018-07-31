Tourism Cs apologizes over “go to hell” outburst

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has apologized over his Monday remarks asking his critics to ” go to hell” following calls for his resignation over the death of 10 rhinos that had been translocated to the Tsavo East National Park.

Balala who appeared before the parliamentary health committee said he acted out of impulse when he made the remarks and regretted dragging the president’s name in the outburst

he spoke as yet another black rhino was killed by poachers at the Lake Nakuru National Park piling pressure on his mandate.