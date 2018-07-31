English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Tourism Cs apologizes over "go to hell" outburst

July 31, 2018
Tourism Cabinet Secretary  Najib Balala has apologized over his  Monday remarks asking his critics to ” go to hell” following calls  for his resignation over the death of 10 rhinos that had been  translocated  to the Tsavo East National Park.

Balala who appeared before the parliamentary health committee  said he acted out of impulse when he made the remarks and regretted dragging the president’s name  in the outburst
he spoke as yet another black rhino was killed by poachers  at the Lake Nakuru National Park piling pressure on his mandate.

