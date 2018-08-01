Silver is the new…

My most memorable fashion moment was …during the launch of my recent single, Maromba. It was a red carpet affair and my designer met my expectations just right.

What I wear day-to-day is dictated by…the tasks I have ahead of me. My schedule usually informs me not just what to wear, but moreso how to put a look together.

My wardrobe features… African wear, street wear and suits. I usally rock African wear when I have social events such as weddings or parties. I leave the street wear for a more casual setting, say when I’m travelling or putting a track or two together at the studio. Suits are usually reserved for a corporate setting and some performances.

If money was no object, I’d buy…a private jet and fly to dream destinations where I would set stages on fire, with my Vaite vibe. (Chuckles)

My favourite international designers are…Hugo Boss, Dolce and Gabbana and Tom Ford. I, especially love his spin of vintage looks to contemporary.

I believe you should wear…what are comfortable with. Also ensure whatever you put on makes a statement. After all, you are what you wear.

My best fashion buy are…suits and suits. I recently requested management for Jacquard prints and some Prada. They come in handy because they can double for different occasions.

My style icons are…King Kaka, Diamond Platnumz and TI.

My signature scent is…Unique Scents. I recently signed a deal with them. They are located in the Nairobi CBD. The contract comes with a year supply of my favourites colognes including Hugo Boss and Gucci Guilty. Once you get your scent right, the kitties will always be purring around (wink).

The most expensive in my closet is…is a suit worth Sh30,000. It was a gift from a mheshimiwa during the launch of my single.

I was very big on thrift shopping…finances and all. I’d hit Meru town or Gikomba Market in search of unique pieces. A lot of the time, I’d sell the pieces I acquired and here we are today.

I can’t leave the house without…my watch. I am addicted to great timepieces.

Style to me is a way…of one expressing themselves.