Task force proposes substitution of death sentence with alternative penalties

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
At least 800 convicts on death row sentences are likely to have their terms commuted to life imprisonment once the task force on the review of the mandatory death sentence completes its countrywide stakeholder engagements.

The team which has already covered 19 counties is seeking  recommendations on alternative penalties to the death sentence to be substituted with life imprisonment with a possibility of parole for inmates serving more than 25 years.

