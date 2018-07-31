English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Task force proposes substitution of death sentence with alternative penalties
At least 800 convicts on death row sentences are likely to have their terms commuted to life imprisonment once the task force on the review of the mandatory death sentence completes its countrywide stakeholder engagements.
The team which has already covered 19 counties is seeking recommendations on alternative penalties to the death sentence to be substituted with life imprisonment with a possibility of parole for inmates serving more than 25 years.