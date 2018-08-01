CS calls for audit of coffee societies

The government will carry out forensic audit of all coffee societies to weed out grand corruption facing the institutions in a move to protect farmers’ earnings.

Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri at the same accused cartels of frustrating reforms in the coffee sector, which are intended to create beneficial opportunities for thousands of small-scale farmers.

Yesterday, Kiunjuri said the government is implementing reforms as part of restoring the glorious days the industry used to enjoy in the 1960s to late 1980s.

“We have resolved to carry out intensive audit of all coffee societies as part of tackling the ills strangling the growth of the industry,” said Kiunjuri.

The CS said the government will mobilise investigation agencies —Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to carry out the audit.

He made the announcement while launching the Kenya Coffee Platform in Nairobi. The platform brings coffee value chain stakeholders together to develop a common approach and strategy to address issues in the industry.

He added that the taskforce appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta two years ago to investigate challenges in the sector underscored the need to reform societies but the process is facing frustrations from a section of stakeholders for their selfish interests.