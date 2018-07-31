Uproar after MPs summon Mediamax Journalists over graft reportage

The journalism profession has once again come under attack after the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi directed two journalists attached to our sister publication – the People Daily to appear before the powers and privileges committee over alleged offending reportage on the conduct of members of parliament.

The action comes barely a week after the speaker issued new regulations on how members should conduct committee proceedings following alarm over alleged questionable dealings and rent seeking.

Speaking in solidarity with the affected journalists, the Kenya Union of Journalists Chairman urged them to uphold the cardinal rule on protection of sources accusing parliament of seeking to muzzle whistle blowing on rampant malpractices in house committees.