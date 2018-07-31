English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Uproar after MPs summon Mediamax Journalists over graft reportage

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
2,474 Less than a minute

The journalism profession has once again come under attack after  the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi directed two journalists attached to our sister publication – the People Daily to appear before the powers and privileges committee over alleged offending reportage on the conduct of members of parliament.

The action comes barely a week after the speaker issued new regulations on how members should conduct committee proceedings following alarm over alleged questionable dealings and rent seeking.

Speaking in solidarity with the affected journalists, the Kenya Union of Journalists Chairman urged them to uphold the cardinal rule on protection of sources accusing parliament of seeking to muzzle whistle blowing on rampant malpractices in house committees.

Show More

Related Articles

July 31, 2018
2,447

Tourism Cs apologizes over “go to hell” outburst

July 31, 2018
2,457

Task force proposes substitution of death sentence with alternative penalties

July 31, 2018
2,462

Pressure mounts on illegal settlers to vacate Mau forest

July 31, 2018
2,474

Major changes expected in govt as opposition braces for inclusion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker