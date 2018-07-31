English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Pressure mounts on illegal settlers to vacate Mau forest

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
Pressure was Tuesday mounting on illegal settlers in the Mau forest to vacate after one of the individuals allocated vast tracts of land surrendered two titles to the land.

Former Narok civic leader Kurema ole Surum who is listed to have been allocated 2,000 acres of land surrendered titles to 175 acres to Narok county commissioner George Natembeya.

The government is meanwhile expected to deploy more officers to Mau beginning this wednesday as it prepares for the 2nd phase of evictions.

