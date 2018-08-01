Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2018 launched

Registration for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon opened today as organisers target to attract 25,000 participants for the annual charity road race. For the second time, the biggest road race in the region will be hosted at Railway Club on Sunday October 28 as the traditional host venue, Nyayo Stadium is still undergoing renovation.

Following yesterday’s launch, registration will go on till September 30. All registrations, individual and corporates, will be done online viawww.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of Sh2,000. Thereafter, participants will collect their running kits from October 22 at the kit collection EXPO at KICC Grounds. “This year we are targeting to raise Sh60 million. All the proceeds from registration will be channelled to the Seeing is Believing initiative, which focuses on addressing avoidable blindness among children below 15 years. The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2018 is special to the bank since we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Seeing is Believing initiative,” said Lamin Manjang, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Kenya.

Since the launch of the Seeing is Believing initiative in 2003, the Bank has raised more than Sh250 million. Among the programmes funded so far include screening of 6.2 million people, 170,000 surgical interventions, training of over 2,000 health workers and upgrading of more than 10 health facilities around the country.

Manjang disclosed that the bank will invest close to Sh100 million shillings in funding this year’s event. This includes more than Sh8 million prize money that will be awarded to the various winners in the competitive races.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2018 will feature six race categories; 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and the popular 3km CEO challenge.

The organisers have maintained last year’s route for the 2018 race. However, some minor changes will be made on the location of the race starting points at the Railway Club venue.