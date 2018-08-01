Promotion battle excites as NSL matches hit homestretch

Viden Ochieng and Barry Silah

Gruelling battle looms large today in the National Super League (NSL) mid week clash as promotion to the top-tier league reach homestretch.

Title chasers KCB will be hoping ninth placed Kibera Black Stars’ off-field problems come to their aid as they clash today at Camp Toyoyo in the league.

The slum boys on 33 points have steadily been declining in performance and have left many pundits scratching their heads. Only last weekend, they fell 1-0 to Western Stima thus marking their fourth consecutive match minus full points since the second leg of the campaign begun.

To the contrary, the bankers under John Kamau have stepped up the gear and working their way to the top.

Following their recent 2-1 win over Kangemi All Stars, the former premiership outfit on 43 points should deploy the services of Simon Abuko and Kennedy Owino upfront in hunting for goals.

However, coach Kamau knows full well what to expect but is ready for the showdown.

“My opponents are a quality side and having played them before; I expect a physical but tactful game. All in all my boys have prepared well and I am motivated that this second leg is shaping up well for us,” he told People Sports on phone. Only new acquisition striker Victor Ogedo from Nzoia Sugar is out because of groin injury. Stima goes to the match after experiencing a change of guard that saw the club’s management bringing on board long-serving Western Stima strikers Fredrick Nyarombo and Wesley Kemboi as the club’s captain and vice- captain respectively.

At the same time league leaders Ushuru will be keen to take advantage of the out of favour Green Commandos in a match that will see them cementing their summit lead.