NITA look forward to successful volleyball title defence

Emmanuel Masinde

Defending women’s volleyball champions at Kenya Technical Institution Sports Association (KETISA) Games, National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) sailed to the finals to face hosts Eldoret Polytechnic today.

The Nairobi-based institution won all their matches to reach the finals, defeated Kisii National Polytechnic in the first semi-final match 2-0.

They outsmarted their opponents in all sets winning 25-14, 25-06 and 25-11 to seal the final slot against hosts Eldoret Polytechnic who ousted Kitale Polytechnic in straight sets of 27-25, 25-18 and 25-20.

In the first quarter-final match, NITA former champions Kisumu Polytechnic 2-0 in the best of three sets with reigning champions winning all in 25-11 and 25-18 to make it to the semis while Kisii ousted Nyeri in quarters in 25-15 and 25-12.

NITA captain Lydia Too said: “We are ready to defend the and we have prepared well both psychologically and physically though. When we arrived here, we were tired but when we woke up, we motivated ourselves and focus on our matches that is why we are playing well,” said Too studying to be a plumber.

The Eldoret Polytechnic defeated Railway Training Institute (RTI) in quarter final 2-0. As the host enjoyed home advantage to outsmart RTI in straight sets (25-13 and 25-09) while their opponents defeated Meru Polytechnic 2-0 (25-12, 25-11).

In football match men’s Eldoret Polytechnic had easy job to book a slot in the quarter-finals and reigning football champions NITA.

The hosts won all their four matches in Pool A that consisted five teams. In Tuesday’s match, Eldoret Polytechnic defeated East Africa School of Aviation 3-1 to top the pool with 12 points and will face Kitale Polytechnic in the first quarter-final.

The champions NITA finished second with nine points.