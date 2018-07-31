English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Major changes expected in govt as opposition braces for inclusion

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
A major shake up in government looms as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga continues to take shape.
Sources say the president’s week long stay at the Coast is meant to strategize on the expected shake up that will see major changes in the cabinet and state parastatals.
Kenyatta who has met Odinga privately to strategize on the impending reshuffle is however navigating a delicate balancing act to avert a fall out in Deputy President William Ruto’s ranks.

