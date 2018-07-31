English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Mediamax Emoo FM celebrates its first birthday

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
Emoo fm  one of the Mediamax radio stations which broadcasts in the Kalenjin dialect  is today celebrating  its first birthday since its inception.

The radio station which is the favourite station of the diverse Kalenjin speaking community beams its broadcasts  across the country expounding on  issues and factors affecting the community and its environs. Staff and management of the Mediamax fraternity joined presenters of the radio station in sharing a symbolic cake to mark its first anniversary.

