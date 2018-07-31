English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Mediamax Emoo FM celebrates its first birthday
Emoo fm one of the Mediamax radio stations which broadcasts in the Kalenjin dialect is today celebrating its first birthday since its inception.
The radio station which is the favourite station of the diverse Kalenjin speaking community beams its broadcasts across the country expounding on issues and factors affecting the community and its environs. Staff and management of the Mediamax fraternity joined presenters of the radio station in sharing a symbolic cake to mark its first anniversary.