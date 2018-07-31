English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Emali residents protest over acute water shortage
Residents of Emali town in Makueni county are lamenting over the prevailing acute water shortage in the transit town following the disruption of supply from water points established by Chinese construction companies.
Taps have remained dry after the supply line from the Nol-Turesh water project was cut disconnected by the Kajiado county government over alleged administrative and political differences.
