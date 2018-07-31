English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Emali residents protest over acute water shortage

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
Residents of Emali town in Makueni county are lamenting over the prevailing acute water shortage in the transit town following the disruption of supply from water points established by Chinese construction companies.

Taps have remained dry after the supply line from the Nol-Turesh water project was cut disconnected by  the  Kajiado county government over alleged administrative and political differences.

