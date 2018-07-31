English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

NTSA presents Nairobi county route hazard mapping report

K24 Tv July 31, 2018
2,474 Less than a minute

The National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with stakeholders in the road safety sector have today released the northern corridor and Nairobi county route hazard mapping report indicating sections of roads in the country considered black spots.

In the report, Mombasa road, Nakuru highway through to ,have been mapped out to be dangerous recording the highest cases of fatalities while in Nairobi, Outering road, Thika road and Mombasa road account for most pedestrian deaths.

