Review NYS budget to improve youths lives, Ruto tells MPs

Deputy President William Ruto has termed the reduction of National Youth Service (NYS) budgetary allocation as unfortunate, saying it will affect youth empowerment programmes.

He urged MPs to review the decision to slash NYS allocation by about Sh9 billion and stop criminalising it over the challenges it has had in the recent past.

The DP said NYS provides service to young people, who are equipped with vocational skills and the challenges it has had should not be used to kill the institution.

His remarks come against heightened calls to revive NYS projects to empower youths as has been witnessed a few years back.

He said there is need to engage the youth more, saying the budget reduction has come at a time when the programme is being expanded.

Ruto assured NYS will be transformed to deal with issues of embezzlement of funds and mismanagement.

He spoke when he presided over the launch of “Huduma mashinani’ activities at Kasarani gymnasium during the presentation of cheques worth Sh112.5 million to women and youth groups in Nairobi.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said NYS empowerment programme will be launched soon to improve quality of life of youth.

She pledged that no other NYS scandal will be reported under her watch adding that all loopholes will be sealed to allow for cleaning up of the institution.