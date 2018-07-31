Revoke Kibarani title deed, NLC told

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday directed the National Land Commission (NLC) to revoke the Kibarani dumpsite land title deed and hand it back to the County Government of Mombasa.

He also directed the dumpsite be decommissioned and the land be used for development of recreational facilities as part of the ongoing efforts to reposition Mombasa as a top tourist destination in the region.

At a meeting with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho attended by Cabinet secretaries Najib Balala (Tourism) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment), he also agreed to a request by the County Government of Mombasa for a city regeneration intervention modelled on the Nairobi Regeneration Programme.

Employment creation

The Nairobi Regeneration Programme is an inter-governmental initiative in which the County and National governments are working together to enhance infrastructure and service delivery.

President Uhuru’s directives are in line with his Big Four development agenda in which he seeks to improve the lives of Kenyans by boosting wealth and employment creation, according to a statement from State House signed by spokesperson Kanze Dena.

The revocation came hours after the National Assembly environmental committee asked the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj to launch probe over the grabbing of Kibarani Causeway where 80 acres of sea land has ‘illegally’ been reclaimed.