Ayacko, Dalmas to battle it out in contest for Senate

The battle for Migori Senate seat is now officially between two former Cabinet ministers Ochillo Ayacko and Dalmas Otieno.

It will be an interesting political battle to watch as Ayacko, who is now backed by the ODM leadership in Migori, is pitted against Dalmas whom he has been competing with almost at par for the Rongo Parliamentary seat for a considerable time.

Yesterday, shortly after eight ODM MPs from Migori threw their weight behind Ayacko, his traditional political nemesis launched his campaign for the Senate post as an Independent candidate.

In a poster, Dalmas says the Senate battle is a ‘New dawn of political production not consumption.’ ‘Tried, Tasted Experienced and Internationally Recognised Leadership’, he adds.

However, in the statement by ODM legislators stated; “We, the undersigned Members of Parliament from the County of Migori, met this afternoon and resolved to fully support the ODM candidate for the county’s Senate seat Hon Ochillo Ayacko.”

The MPs: Tom Odege (Nyatike), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita, (Uriri), Peter Masara (Suna West), Walter Owino (Awendo), and Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Migori Woman Rep Pamela Odhiambo and Nominated MP Denitta Ghati said they were satisfied that Ayacko’s nomination as the candidate fits well within the provisions of the ODM Constitution.

“We appeal to our supporters and all residents to fall in line and support Ayacko. We urge all ODM supporters in Migori to remain calm, united and maintain peace now and into the future. We are always stronger together,” the MPs said.

Disciplinary action

On Sunday several ODM MPs led by Junet, the Party’s Director of Elections, warned Migori Governor Okoth Obado against campaigning for any other candidate.

The legislators threatened disciplinary action against any party leaders who were opposed to the decision.

Speaking separately in Homa Bay county, ODM Political Affairs director Opiyo Wandayi told Obado to brace for party disciplinary action should he fail to abide by the decision.