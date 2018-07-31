NATIONALNEWS

Joint House team to table sugar probe report by tomorrow latest

Mercy Mwai July 31, 2018
The Kanini Kega co-chaired joint committee investigating  importation of contraband sugar in the country is expected to table its report either today or tomorrow after it was forced to retreat to a Nairobi hotel to compile it.

Members who sit in the committee yesterday reveled that they have no option but to table the report as the days that they had been given by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi had already expired.

Muturi gave the committee up to tomorrow to table the findings after the committee’s preliminary report was roundly trashed by the House as shoddy and inconclusive.

The MPs yesterday reveled  they had resolved to write their final report without the input of Government Chemist and the Multi-Agency Team as they had declined to appear before them despite numerous invitations.

Last week the committee for three consecutive days was left frustrated after chief Government Chemist Ali Gakweli who was said to have been spotted in the precincts of parliament disappeared mysteriously without being questioned by the members.

