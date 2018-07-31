Sonko sends officials packing in shake-up

Bernard Gitau and Alvin Mwangi

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko yesterday suspended three senior finance officers over allegations of misuse of public funds.

They are acting Head of County Treasury Stephen Mutua, acting Chief Officer Finance Ekaya Alumasi and Chief of Staff Brian Mugo.

“I have suspended them over misuse of public funds pending investigations,” Sonko said in a statement.

The governor invited the Director of Criminal Investigations to conduct further investigations. He said those who will be found culpable will face the full force of the law.

Alumasi acknowledged that he had received a suspension letter.

“It’s true I have been suspended but I don’t want to preempt ongoing investigations,” he told People Daily.

Mutua said he was yet to receive a suspension letter.

Though the governor did not reveal the nature of financial dealings the three are being probed for, sources within City Hall say they are being investigated for loss of millions of shillings.

But others accused Sonko of punishing the officers for allegedly refusing to fund the Ng’arisha Jiji, a garbage collection initiative of Sonko’s wife, Primrose.

Meanwhile, Sonko has partially reshuffled his Cabinet.

He appointed Newton Munene as the new County Executive Member for Commerce and Tourism while Allan Igambi, who served in the docket, took over as the new Finance Executive.

Charles Kerich, who has been acting Finance Executive, retained his docket as the County Executive member for Lands and Housing.